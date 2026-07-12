Park Sae-mi: "My Ex-Boyfriend Got 600,000 Won a Month From Me, Then Used It to Travel Abroad With His Cheating Girlfriend" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Park Sae-mi candidly opened up about the painful memories of a past relationship.

On the SBS program 'My Little Old Boy' ("My Little Old Boy") aired on the 12th, Hwang Seok-jeong, Choi Jin-hyuk, Jo Jin-se, and Park Sae-mi were shown meeting a detective who specializes in divorce and infidelity cases.

That day, Park Sae-mi recalled a boyfriend she dated in her early 20s and said, "He asked me to give him some of my part-time job money. I gave him 500,000 to 600,000 won every month." She added, "Later, I found out he used that money to go on an overseas trip with the girlfriend he was cheating with." She then gave a bitter smile and said, "I was so young back then that I thought phones wouldn't work in Southeast Asia. So I just waited without contacting him."

Park Sae-mi said she dated the man for about three years and also revealed the decisive moment when she learned about his affair. She explained, "We were at a PC bang together, and oversized glasses were in style at the time. He was slightly turning his phone, and I could clearly see a red heart icon reflected in the lens." She continued, "I thought that if I caught him cheating, I would scream and get angry, but I was so shocked that my hand holding the phone was shaking."

There was an even more surprising detail. Park Sae-mi confessed, "We met again later. I forgave him and met him again two years later." Seo Jang-hoon responded, "That's a classic case of making your own life difficult."

She also shared another absurd dating experience. Park Sae-mi said, "I once met a man who lied a lot," and added, "He must have really wanted to break up with me. While drinking, he told me, 'I have stomach cancer.'" She gave a bitter smile and said, "He is now married, has children, and seems to be living very well."

anjee85@sportschosun.com