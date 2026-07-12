Karina's Name Appears on the Republic of Korea Marine Corps' Official Social Networking Service... "She Was Famous Even Before Her Debut Thanks to Her Father" (Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Aespa's Karina shared a heartwarming story about her doting father.

On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 12th, Aespa members Karina and Winter appeared as guests and talked about a wide range of topics.

That day, Karina said she was recently trying to get her driver's license and added, "I'm about to take the road test, the final step."

Her father, however, had opposed her getting a license. Karina said, "My father is the kind of dad who is completely devoted to his daughter. He told me, 'The joy in my life is picking you up whenever you call.'" Her words drew warm reactions.

Her father's affection for Karina did not stop there. He has sent flower baskets to every concert and even marked Aespa's overseas tour schedule directly on a world map, showing just how deeply he cares for his daughter.

Karina also revealed that her father served in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and Kim Sung-joo remarked, "I heard Karina was already well known within the Marine Corps before her debut."

In fact, news of Aespa's debut was posted on the Republic of Korea Marine Corps' official social networking service. The post, titled "Karina's Surprise Debut," was still visible.

She then laughed and said, "The Marine Corps has me completely under control," sending the studio into laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com