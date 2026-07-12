Prolific Actor Song Jong-ho Runs a Barbecue Restaurant to Make a Living... Even Does Valet Parking Himself on 'My Little Old Boy'

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actor Song Jong-ho shared an update on his life, saying he is currently running a restaurant to make a living.

On the 12th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy" ("My Little Old Boy"), actor Song Jong-ho appeared as a new cast member.

Song Jong-ho has spent more than 20 years working nonstop, appearing in over 30 productions. However, after the tvN drama "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun" in 2023, his acting career had been on hold for about three and a half years.

It turned out that he is currently running a barbecue restaurant. As soon as he arrived at work, he checked sales at the counter and then went into the kitchen to help staff prepare for opening, including peeling garlic.

During the process, the 51-year-old Song Jong-ho spoke candidly about marriage. He said, "These days, I find myself wondering what it would be like to have a child." He added, "It might be hard because of the responsibility of raising one, but I think it would also be wonderful to have one." A staff member replied, "If you get married and have one, you'll know how beautiful it is." Song Jong-ho then said, "Could I even do that? It's not easy to meet the right person." As the staff member continued offering affectionate marriage advice in earnest, Song Jong-ho tried to make a hasty escape, drawing laughter.

Once service began, Song Jong-ho stayed busy taking orders, serving food, and even handling valet parking himself. When a customer recognized him, he laughed and said, "It's been a long time since I last worked, so I'm grateful you recognized me."

Song Jong-ho also spoke frankly about why he started running the restaurant. He said, "It's been about three and a half years since I last worked as an actor." He explained, "As work gradually decreased and the roles got smaller, I started wondering, 'What would I do to make a living if I could no longer act?' Around that time, a senior colleague suggested going into business together."

He added, "I still want to keep acting, and I also need to earn a living." He said, "My face is somewhat familiar and I've done quite a lot of work over the years, so I don't get many audition offers. Sometimes I even think I should start going out and auditioning on my own." Even after a long hiatus, he has not given up on his dream of acting.

anjee85@sportschosun.com