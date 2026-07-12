Jewelry's Jo Mina Raises Her Son Alone After Divorce, Says, "Insurance on Weekdays, Tarot on Weekends"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Jo Mina, formerly of the group Jewelry, has shared her busy life as a "multi-job worker," juggling work as an insurance planner and a tarot master.

On the 12th, Jo Mina updated her social networking service, saying, "I am a multi-job worker."

She said she works as a tarot master in her spare time on weekdays and after finishing insurance-related work on weekends and holidays, revealing a packed schedule with hardly any time to rest.

She added, "A client who had received a tarot consultation three years ago, got back on track, and filled their life with positive energy came back because they were feeling frustrated." She continued, "I gave them a refreshing consultation. I also gave them plenty of positive energy so they can achieve everything they hope for."

One client who actually visited Jo Mina left a review saying, "You must have been incredibly busy. I can't even remember the last time I heard such a refreshing, straightforward comment. I really feel much more at ease now. Thank you."

In response, Jo Mina warmly encouraged the client, saying, "I am always on your side, sister. Even if it takes time, things will work out the way you want."

Meanwhile, Jo Mina debuted in 2002 as a member of Jewelry and gained much love from fans. She married a non-celebrity in 2020 and had a son, but divorced in 2022 and is now raising him on her own.

Since 2024, Jo Mina has taken on a new challenge by working at an insurance company and has continued to post strong results. In particular, she drew attention in April when she revealed on her social networking service that she had earned her 20th insurance queen title.

shyun@sportschosun.com