Brian Says His 300-Pyeong Detached Home Cost 2 Billion Won to Build Alone... A Mansion That Looks Like a 'Model Home' ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Brian Joo surprised everyone by revealing not only the spotless, model-home-like interior of his house, but also the construction cost, after spending 200 million won just on cleaning supplies as a self-proclaimed cleaning fanatic.

In the episode of SBS's "My Little Old Boy" that aired on the 12th, Im Won-hee, Kim Hee-chul, and Seo Nam-yong visited Brian Joo's home.

Brian Joo's house, which was shown that day, is a detached home with two floors above ground and one basement level, sitting on a lot of about 298 pyeong. With a large swimming pool, a private movie theater, and even a gym converted from the garage, the house fully realized the dream home he had long imagined.

What stood out most was its flawless cleanliness. True to Brian Joo's reputation as a cleaning fanatic who has reportedly spent as much as 200 million won on cleaning supplies alone, the living room, dining room, and every corner of the house were spotless, with not a speck of dust in sight. The bathroom had no trace of moisture, the custom-made seasoning cabinet was neatly arranged, and the kitchen was organized with perfect precision. Kim Hee-chul, who toured the house, shook his head and said, "This is just a model home."

After the tour, Kim Hee-chul asked, "How many pyeong is this?" Brian Joo replied, "The lot alone is 298 pyeong," drawing amazement. Kim Hee-chul then said he had always dreamed of living in a detached house with his wife someday, and carefully asked about the construction cost, which he was most curious about. Brian Joo honestly revealed, "It cost more than 2 billion won, excluding the land and furniture," leaving the cast members speechless.

anjee85@sportschosun.com