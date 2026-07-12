"Brian Joo Invests 200 Million Won in Cleaning" — Proud of His 300-Pyeong Detached House Free of Dust and Water Stains ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Brian Joo revealed his daily life as a "cleaning fanatic" who has spent 200 million won only on cleaning supplies.

On the 12th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy" ("My Little Old Boy"), Im Won-hee, Kim Hee-chul (Heechul), and Seo Nam-yong visited Brian Joo's home.

That day, Brian Joo started cleaning even before his guests arrived. He is such a cleaning fanatic that he has spent as much as 200 million won on cleaning supplies so far.

Brian Joo's home is a detached house of about 300 pyeong, with two floors above ground and one basement level, and it perfectly reflects the dream home he had always imagined.

True to his reputation as a cleaning fanatic, the living room and dining room were spotless, with not a speck of dust in sight. Every item was arranged with perfect precision, drawing admiration. Even the swimming pool, known to be difficult to maintain, was immaculate. His private gym, created by converting the garage, was no exception. Each piece of equipment was so well cared for that it gleamed.

A little later, Seo Nam-yong visited Brian Joo's home with Im Won-hee and Heechul. Seo Nam-yong, who had previously drawn attention after revealing that his own home was covered in mold, came in person to Brian Joo's house to receive a lesson in hygiene.

While looking around the gym, Seo Nam-yong was surprised and said, "A 50-kilogram dumbbell is heavy, so it usually doesn't get lifted often, which means there should be dust on it. But there isn't any dust." Brian Joo then replied, "I clean right after working out," and showed himself cleaning immediately.

At that point, Brian Joo handed over a sheet of paper labeled "Guest Rules." It listed detailed rules such as "Please wear indoor slippers," "Do not drop hair," "Only the first-floor and basement bathrooms may be used," and "No burping, no dead skin," which left everyone surprised.

The three then toured the house and kept expressing their admiration. Heechul praised the spotless bathroom, free of even a drop of water, and the custom-made seasoning storage cabinet, saying, "This is like a model home."

anjee85@sportschosun.com