Lee Hyori Draws Admiration with a Sleek Side Profile After Full Makeup, Then Shows a Down-to-Earth Charm on Her Way Home

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her contrasting charms, from glamorous makeup to an unadorned commute home, underscoring her unmatched presence.

On the 12th, Lee Hyori posted photos of her recent life on her social networking service without any additional comment.

The photos show Lee Hyori taking selfies after finishing her hair and makeup for a shoot. Her somewhat heavy makeup heightened her signature intense yet alluring mood.

Lee Hyori displayed a range of expressions, from a front-facing selfie to a perfect side profile and even a playful pout. Her striking features and sleek side profile drew admiration for her beauty.

She also revealed a surprising off-camera side. Walking casually in a stylish outfit paired with a jacket and white pants, she exuded the aura of a top star. Later, as she headed home in comfortable clothes, her down-to-earth daily life came through, adding to her approachable image.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024.

Having practiced yoga for more than 10 years, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, in September last year and has continued to connect with fans by taking part in classes herself.

Lee Hyori is currently active as an MC on JTBC's variety show "Love War" and KBS2's "Happy Together."

anjee85@sportschosun.com