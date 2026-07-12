Lee Si-young's obsessive self-care never stops, even while traveling... "I ran like crazy morning and night"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Si-young has shared an update showing that her self-care routine never stops, even during a trip to Bangkok, Thailand.

On the 12th, Lee posted a video on her social networking service account, saying, "I didn't come to Bangkok for this. Somehow, I've been running like crazy in the morning and at night. I ran two full marathons."

The video shows Lee running nonstop on a treadmill at a Hotel gym. Wearing a tube top with no sleeves and leggings, she drew attention with her toned abs and lean figure, both of which reflect her steady workout routine.

What makes her appearance even more striking is that she did not skip her exercise routine even while traveling in Bangkok. Her dedication to running every morning and evening while on vacation drew admiration.

In particular, Lee kept running to the end without slowing down, even as her face turned red and she looked somewhat exhausted. She said, "I really ran every day in Bangkok. I was seriously running like crazy. People would think I was entering a marathon," and described her trip as a vacation centered on exercise. She added, "Thank you for such wonderful memories."

Meanwhile, Lee married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and had a son, but the couple divorced after eight years of marriage. She later became pregnant with her second child after having an embryo that had been frozen implanted, and then announced the birth.

anjee85@sportschosun.com