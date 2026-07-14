[Cheongryong Ranking First-Half Review] Jeon Yujin Dominates the Female Singer Category, Wins Trophy with 60.57%

Source: Jeon Yujin's Instagram

Jeon Yujin, the 'next-generation trot queen,' has proven her star power and the strength of her devoted fandom, emerging as the top singer of the first half of 2026.

In the Cheongryong Ranking first-half vote for female singers, which ended on the 7th, Jeon Yujin beat out leading rivals to take first place and claim the trophy.

The competition was especially fierce, as the vote was meant to determine the female singer who delivered the hottest performances in the first half of the year.

Jeon Yujin secured a commanding majority with 60.57% of the vote, cementing her dominant position.

It was the perfect result, driven by the overwhelming support of her fandom, Tenten, and her broad popularity.

Following Jeon Yujin, Ma Ijin, who built a solid fan base through appearances on MBN's 'King of Veteran Singers' and other programs, finished a close second with 30.65% of the vote.

The two singers drew intense attention until the final moments of voting, turning the race into a nail-biter.

Jeon Yujin, who took the top spot this time, first pursued her dream of becoming a singer after winning the grand prize at the 19th Pohang Beach National Song Festival, a local music competition held in Pohang in July 2019.

She then burst onto the music scene like a shooting star by winning the Shin Dong Daejeon segment of MBC's 'The Favored Commentary' in 2020.

Source: Jeon Yujin's Instagram

In March of that same year, she made her official debut at age 14 with the digital single 'Would You Love Me?' and quickly earned the title of 'trot prodigy' with her deep emotion and crystal-clear high notes, remarkable for someone so young.

She later grew into one of Korea's leading trot artists by going through major audition stages, including winning the first crown on MBN's 'King of Veteran Singers.'

Recently, Jeon Yujin has been on a hot streak with a wide-ranging set of activities.

She released her new song 'Gayo Gayo,' which captures the fresh excitement of a one-sided crush in a lively way, and also transformed into her first solo radio DJ since debut through BTN Radio's 'Jeon Yujin's Is It Okay?'

With her candid, down-to-earth speaking style and warm communication skills, she has captivated listeners while moving briskly between variety shows and concert stages nationwide.

Jeon Yujin has kicked off the second half of the year on a high note by winning the Cheongryong Ranking first-half trophy.

As she continues to expand her own territory with remarkable growth, fans are eager to see what distinctive performances and music she will bring to the industry next.

Meanwhile, Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects the trendsetting stars of the moment through its semiannual awards. Trophy are presented to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.