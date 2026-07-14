"I’ve Acted for 60 Years, but I’ve Never Done a Kiss Scene"... The Unexpected Embarrassment Shin Goo Revealed on 'Cheers Hyung'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Goo, 91, showed off his witty sense of humor by revealing that he had never properly done a kiss scene during his more than 60-year acting career.

On the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,' a video titled 'Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, Lee Sang-yoon [Cheers Hyung EP.153] Do You Guys Know the Taste of Cheers?' was uploaded on the 13th. That day, Shin Goo, Lee Sang-yoon, and Jo Dal-hwan, who are appearing in the play 'The Merchant of Venice,' joined as guests and shared a variety of stories.

During the conversation, Shin Dong-yup jokingly asked Shin Goo to talk about women, and Shin Goo burst into laughter, saying, "There were no women."

When Jung Ho-cheol said, "You’ve acted for such a long time, and I do remember seeing you in melodramatic roles. Maybe in 'Dear My Friends,'" Shin Goo replied, "I don’t remember any melodrama."

He went on to recall the atmosphere on set at the time, saying, "As for kiss scenes, there weren’t many back then. Even when there was one, we would cover it up with a fake version."

Jo Dal-hwan then said, "I’m not the type to do pretty kiss scenes. In the film 'Sex Is Zero,' I did all kinds of things, but Lee Sang-yoon probably did those kinds of scenes a lot more," and Shin Goo added, "There’s also a kiss scene for Lee Sang-yoon in this production of 'The Merchant of Venice.'"

After hearing that, Shin Dong-yup quipped, "Theater isn’t like a drama or a movie. You do it every day. You can’t fake that scene. If you just touch fingers and call it a kiss, that’s insulting the audience," showing off his trademark wit.

Lee Sang-yoon candidly admitted about the play’s kiss scene, "You absolutely have to brush your teeth," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Watching him, Shin Goo looked at Lee Sang-yoon and said, "I envy someone like that. I’ve never once done a kiss scene," expressing his regret. The unexpected confession sent everyone into laughter.

Shin Dong-yup lightened the mood even more, saying, "You’ve been doing theater for more than 60 years, and you’ve never had a kiss scene?" He then joked, "My eyes are getting watery."

Meanwhile, Shin Goo continues to show his undiminished passion for acting as he takes the stage in 'The Merchant of Venice' alongside Lee Sang-yoon and Jo Dal-hwan.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.