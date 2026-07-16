"Can a Person Change This Much?"...Park Mi-sun Moved by Husband's Transformation After Breast Cancer Battle

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Park Mi-sun was touched by her husband Lee Bong-won's changed behavior.

On the July 14 broadcast of Someone Else's Precious Family, the couple spent the first day of their trip to Gangneung.

That day, Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun wrapped up their first-day schedule in Gangneung and prepared dinner for each other.

When his wife asked, "Isn't the outfit too tight?" Lee Bong-won drew laughs with his boastful banter, saying, "It's a sexy concept. The older ladies will go wild."

Soon after, when Park Mi-sun was resting in bed, Lee Bong-won brought her thinly sliced cucumbers and said, "Either eat them or put them on."

It was a joking remark, but in fact, Lee Bong-won had prepared a surprise cucumber pack for his wife, who had been out in the sea breeze.

Park Mi-sun scolded him, saying, "How can you make it this thick?" but burst out laughing.

She added, "You've never done anything like this before, so what's gotten into you?" and handed him the cucumbers, saying, "If you brought them, then put them on for me. Just put on a few." Lee Bong-won told her, "Just eat them," but still placed the cucumber pack on his wife's face.

Lee Bong-won was embarrassed and said, "I'm trying all kinds of things," while Park Mi-sun lay back on the bed with a satisfied smile and enjoyed the cucumber-pack service, creating a heartwarming moment.

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun temporarily paused her broadcasting activities after receiving an early diagnosis of breast cancer in December 2024. She later underwent surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and is currently recovering.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.