"My Body Suddenly Got So Much Bigger"... Lee Ji-hoon’s Wife Miura Ayane Surprised by Changes at 20 Weeks Pregnant

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update on her second pregnancy and candidly spoke about the dramatic changes in her body.

On the 16th, Ayane posted a recent photo along with the caption, "This is what I look like these days. The sudden body expansion issue!"

In the photo, Ayane is looking at the camera with one hand supporting her heavier belly. Her visibly rounded pregnancy bump and the excitement of an expectant mother ahead of childbirth are clearly captured.

Ayane expressed her surprise at the physical changes, saying, "Was my belly this big at 20 weeks? It was 2.5 years ago, so my memory is already fuzzy."

Previously, Ayane received many congratulations after welcoming her first daughter, Ruhee, through in vitro fertilization. Because the child came after a long wait, news of her second pregnancy also drew strong attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane married in 2021. Since then, the couple has regularly shared their daily lives and stayed in touch with fans. After welcoming their first daughter last year, they have shown their happiness as parents.

Now that they have announced the second pregnancy, the couple is preparing to welcome a new family member and receiving many congratulations. Through social media, Ayane has been sharing her pregnancy journey and changes in daily life, connecting with other expectant mothers as well.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.