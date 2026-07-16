"I was against the marriage," Kim Kang-woo makes shocking confession about Ki Sung-yueng... What happened between the 'brothers-in-law' ('You Quiz')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Kim Kang-woo and former national soccer team player Ki Sung-yong will appear together on a variety show for the first time to share stories about their families.

On the 16th, a teaser video featuring Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yong was released on the official SNS of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'. In the video, Kim Kang-woo asked Ki Sung-yong, "How old were you when you got married?" to which Ki replied, "I was twenty-five.

" Kim Kang-woo then honestly stated, "I was against that marriage," adding, "I couldn't imagine it because you were so young at the time," sparking curiosity. Even with just this short teaser, interest is focused on what kind of behind-the-scenes stories about their marriages the two will share.

The accompanying photo shows Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yong sitting side by side with MC Yoo Jae-suk during filming. In another shot, the two stood shoulder to shoulder, drawing attention with their heartwarming visuals and similar vibe.

This broadcast is garnering particular attention as it marks the first time the two have appeared on a variety show together since becoming family. Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, while Ki Sung-yong married Han Hye-jin.

Although the two have maintained a family bond for a long time as "sisters-in-law," this is the first time they have shared a conversation on a broadcast. Meanwhile, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," featuring Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yong, will air on the 22nd at 8:45 PM.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.