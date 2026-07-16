Lee Yu-bi Hurt by Criticism Over Her Acting and Looks: "I Filmed While Hospitalized and on Steroids, So I Was Swollen"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Lee Yu-bi opened up about the pain she felt over past criticism of her acting and appearance.

On the 16th, a video titled "Let's Chat Over Dinner with My Stylist Sister~~~~" was uploaded to Lee Yu-bi's YouTube channel.

Lee Yu-bi said, "She is my beloved older sister, aunt, friend, mother, and the CEO of my styling team," as she went out to eat with her close stylist friend.

While sharing a serious conversation, the stylist suddenly burst into tears. She said, "There was someone I couldn't work with for about two or three years. We held on and cried a lot, didn't we? I kept saying, 'We'll work together again someday,' and now that we are working together again, I feel so emotional. Even if we end up not working together again later for some reason, I hope we can remain close enough to keep meeting for meals and talking like this."

In response, Lee Yu-bi recalled, "What I was most grateful for at first was that when I met you, you had already taken a two-year break from work because of your illness. After that, the first project we did together was Dogs Are Incredible."

Lee Yu-bi took a long break after injuring her back while filming The Scholar Who Walks the Night. She said, "At the time, my confidence had really dropped. It was my first lead role, and I got injured. I was being treated while hospitalized, and I kept going back and forth to the set. I honestly don't even remember how I filmed The Scholar Who Walks the Night. But when you film in that condition, how could the response be good? People started with, 'Why is the female lead acting like that?' and 'Why does her face look like that?' But I couldn't help swelling up. Steroid treatment even makes your hands swell."

Lee Yu-bi added, "After that, I had that break, and while I was feeling down, your easygoing personality rubbed off on me a lot. I was really happy about that. You were my energizer, and you still are."

wjjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.