"I Wouldn't Marry Even If It Were Hyun Bin" Ayane Says "My Husband Lee Ji-hoon and Our 19-Member Family Are an Even Greater Blessing"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, who is currently pregnant with their second child, expressed deep gratitude toward her husband and family.

On the 16th, Ayane shared a long post and photos from her daily life on her social networking service.

Now pregnant with her second child, she said, "These days, as my body feels heavier and my energy levels drop, I find myself relying more on my husband and family." She added, "I suddenly realized that the people helping me must have been struggling too, just as much as I was."

She continued, "Even after coming home from a busy schedule, he stays by my side and does the things I cannot do. I think I was so focused on my own hardship that I did not fully consider his."

Ayane also spoke about the kind of marriage she hopes for. She said, "The kind of relationship I want as a couple is not one where we say, 'Are you the only one having a hard time? I'm struggling too,' but one where we can say, 'Was it hard? Actually, I'm having a hard time too,' and comfort each other." She added, "I always think a marriage should be a relationship where we support and encourage each other and get through things together."

She also showed affection for her husband, Lee Ji-hoon. Ayane said, "Lately, everything my husband does feels even more precious." She added, "There was a time when I thought, 'I'm struggling, and this is all he can do to help?' But recently, I went to the drama set and saw him filming for hours, pushing himself with whatever energy he had left. Then I thought, 'I should have told him to hang in there, or at least made him a snack.'"

She went on, "Even through hardships I did not know about, my husband was quietly carrying out his role as the head of the family. I felt sorry to him, but I was also proud of him." She added, "Through my husband, I learned that his help was not something I should take for granted, but a willingness to stand by my side even when things were difficult."

Living with her husband's large family of 19 members, Ayane also did not forget to express gratitude to her in-laws. She said, "There was even a saying that this is a house you could not enter even if your husband were Hyun Bin, but while living here, I feel every day that I am not just someone living in a good house, but someone who has received so many blessings."

She added, "Just having a loving family, a family that moves for one another even when things are hard, and a heart that does not take that for granted but can be grateful for it—that alone means I am living with truly great blessings. I am thankful to God for giving me a husband and in-laws who are perfect for me."

The photos released also showed Ayane's near-full-term baby bump, along with images of her visiting the drama set to support her husband. She said, "On the morning of the shoot, I took care of Ruhee, then drove an hour one way in the afternoon just to tell my husband to stay strong after he had been filming for a long time." She added, "His reaction was unexpected, but he later said he was so happy that he was just surprised."

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is from Japan, married Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years older than her, and the couple has one daughter. She recently succeeded with in vitro fertilization and is now expecting their second child.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.