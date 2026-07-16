49-Year-Old Chae Jung-an Says, "A Facelift Would Be Risky for Me Because My Veins Show Through My Skin"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Chae Jung-an revealed her own anti-aging routine, saying that people with thin skin should not get a facelift.

On the 16th, a video titled "Shh! Is This the Latest Trend? Celebrity Anti-Aging Tips I Learned After Trying Them Myself" was uploaded to Chae Jung-an's YouTube channel.

In the video, Chae Jung-an said, "As I got into my mid-40s, even my friends around me started talking a lot about their dermatology schedules." She added, "I have consistently received radiofrequency treatments at a dermatology clinic I have been going to for a long time." She went on to say, "Procedures like Thermage provide a subtle lift and refine the facial line, so they are great to get before a project or Fashion Week."

She also drew attention by stressing, "I have thin skin, and you can see all my veins just by looking at me. People like that should not get a facelift. It is dangerous," adding, "What matters is that the skin itself looks healthy."

As she explained the procedures that many celebrities have been getting lately, Chae Jung-an emphasized the importance of consistent care, saying, "It is not enough to just get a procedure and stop there. You also have to keep up with home care for the effects to last longer and for your skin to become naturally, elegantly beautiful."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.