14-Year-Old Choo Sarang Already Stands 172 cm Tall and Weighs 48 kg, Stunning Even Model Mother Yano Shiho

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Choo Sarang, the daughter of Yano Shiho on "New Release, Pyeonstorang," showed off her impressive physique.

The episode of KBS 2TV's "New Release, Pyeonstorang" aired on the 16th showed Yano Shiho, the queen of positivity, spending a special day with her daughter Sarang, who has entered puberty.

In the VCR segment released that day, Yano Shiho said, "Puberty is a natural part of growing up, so I think it's best to look at it positively," and prepared a surprise "puberty party" for Sarang. She also set up pretty clothes for Sarang to wear, balloon decorations, and even the event schedule, saying, "I think she will be happy."

Boom, who saw this, worried that "Sarang might dislike it even more," but fortunately, Choo Sarang smiled and said, "Thank you," when she saw the party venue.

Yano Shiho also showed her doting-mother side. Seeing her daughter Sarang after she changed into the outfit she had prepared, she lit up and said, "She looks like a mermaid." At that moment, Sarang's unreal physique, which closely resembled her top-model mother, drew everyone's attention. Yano Shiho then measured Sarang's body on the spot. At 14, Sarang stood an impressive 172 cm tall, already as tall as her mother.

Sarang also weighed 48.75 kg. The cast members marveled at her perfect figure, saying, "Her physique is unbelievable."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.