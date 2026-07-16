'50 Billion Won Tokyo Home' Cleaning Controversy Resurfaces... Choo Sarang Reveals, "The Housekeeper Does the Cleaning"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Choo Sarang had everyone in stitches with her blunt remarks aimed at her mother, Yano Shiho.

The episode of KBS 2TV's "New Release Pyeonstorang," which aired on the 16th, showed the queen of positivity, Yano Shiho, spending a special day with her daughter Sarang, who is going through puberty.

That day, Yano Shiho began lecturing her daughter, saying, "I was surprised by something when I started living independently at 17."

In response, Choo Sarang fired back, "Your room being dirty?" leaving Yano Shiho flustered. Yano Shiho then explained, "When I lived with my mother, I didn't clean at home either. My mother and grandmother did everything for me. But after I started living on my own, I realized for the first time that if you don't clean, the house gets dirty." She then pointed out, "Sarang, you don't clean at home either, do you?"

Choo Sarang laughed and shot back, "You don't do it either, Mom."

When Yano Shiho said she did clean, Choo Sarang exposed her by asking, "Doesn't Isabel, the housekeeper, do the cleaning?"

Yano Shiho quickly clarified, "Mom does it together with Isabel. Mom and Dad clean together." But Boom said, "We all saw that," and Yano Shiho eventually admitted it, saying, "I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon previously drew attention by unexpectedly revealing their 5 billion won Tokyo home, which was not kept clean, sparking conflict with Yano Shiho.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.