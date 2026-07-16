Koo Hye-sun, Who Lost 14 kg, Regains 8 kg: "Sorry for Appearing on Air Looking a Bit Chubby"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Koo Hye-sun candidly admitted that she had gained 8 kg.

On the 16th, Koo Hye-sun posted, "After returning from the Himalayas, I gained 8 kg and went on air looking a bit chubby, so I feel sorry. See you Saturday night on MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night.'"

The photo she shared also teased her upcoming appearance on MBN's variety show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' which airs on the 18th. On the program, Koo Hye-sun is expected to open up about the hurt she felt from malicious comments about her appearance. She said, "For the first time in my 24 years in broadcasting, I received a hateful comment calling me a 'pig.' The moment I saw it, I stopped eating rice. I gave up meals and started dieting."

She will also share the story of her recent successful climb in the Himalayas. Koo Hye-sun recalled, "I reached my goal at an altitude of 4,300 meters," and added, "I pushed myself by walking 16 hours a day."

But after finishing the climb, she faced an unexpected result. Contrary to her expectation that she had lost weight, a hospital checkup showed that she had actually gained 8 kg.

Koo Hye-sun said, "I thought I deserved a reward after going through so much in the Himalayas," and laughed, "I ate all the rice there. I even stole and ate the cookies and sugar cubes meant for horses." Having successfully lost 14 kg, Koo Hye-sun has now honestly admitted regaining 8 kg, apologized to fans, and received a great deal of support.

Meanwhile, MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' featuring Koo Hye-sun, will air at 9:40 p.m. on the 18th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.