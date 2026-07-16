Choi Kang-hee's 'stalking fear' sparks outrage from close friend Yang Chi-seung... "Where should I go?"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Choi Kang-hee publicly revealed that she had been the victim of stalking and appealed for help, prompting an angry response from her close friend, trainer Yang Chi-seung.

On the 15th, Choi Kang-hee posted a lengthy message on her social networking service, saying, "I am explaining this because everyone can see this post."

She said, "I checked a letter yesterday that said if I did not leave a message, it would be taken as consent and the person would follow my car," and added, "I also learned that this was the same person who spoke to me a few days ago."

She then made her position clear, saying, "I will not reveal the person's name. Please do not come looking for me. Silence is also a sign of refusal."

Choi Kang-hee said again, "Unwanted attempts to talk, waiting around, and following someone can all cause psychological fear and amount to stalking, even if there is no malicious intent," and pleaded, "Please do not come looking for me."

She also said, "I will politely decline all letters and gifts sent to the broadcaster," adding, "I cannot accept letters and gifts sent to the station, so I ask for your understanding. Please send them through my agency or fan club."

After the post was made public, trainer Yang Chi-seung expressed his anger in a comment, writing, "Where should I go? I'm already in a bad mood these days, so this works out well." His reaction was interpreted as showing clear disgust over the stalking behavior directed at Choi Kang-hee.

The two are widely known in the entertainment industry for their especially close friendship. Choi Kang-hee once drew attention by sharing that she had successfully lost weight in a healthy way under Yang Chi-seung's guidance. Last year, when the gym he ran shut down, she also showed her loyalty by sending a message of support, saying, "He took care of everyone around him until the very end without making a fuss," and "I will help in any way I can."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.