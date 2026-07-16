Solbi and Elon Musk’s Unexpected Social Media Ping-Pong: "Come to Korea to Get an Autograph"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and painter Solbi has formed an unexpected global connection. After Tesla CEO Elon Musk personally shared a post featuring her handwritten autograph, Solbi responded with a video letter, completing a playful social media exchange.

On the 15th, Solbi posted a video on her social media account along with the caption, "Tesla boss, come to Korea to get an autograph."

In the video, Solbi said, "So I prepared an autograph too. I’m going to sign it for Elon Musk," as she took out a sketchbook. She then wrote, "To. Elon Musk. See you in SpaceX. Let's enjoy Holiday," in English, added her signature, and smiled brightly.

In particular, she also wrote the title of her new song, "Holiday," below the autograph, naturally promoting the track while showing off her trademark wit.

The buzz began when Musk was introducing the performance of Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his artificial intelligence company xAI.

A user entered a photo of a handwritten autograph Solbi had once left on a restaurant wall into Grok 4.5 and asked, "Please find out which restaurant has this autograph." The AI accurately identified the restaurant’s location. After seeing the result, Musk reposted it on his X account and left a brief comment: "Nuanced."

As Solbi’s handwritten autograph photo was shared worldwide through Musk’s account, it also became a major topic on Korean online communities.

Internet users reacted with comments such as, "She suddenly got connected with Elon Musk," "What a global connection," "A restaurant autograph in Korea became famous worldwide," and "The scale is on another level," showing their amusement.

In response, Solbi came up with a witty counteroffer. With the line, "Come to Korea to get an autograph," she sent Musk a signature of her own and replied in a lighthearted way. She also added messages such as "See you at SpaceX" and "Let's enjoy Holiday," completing a humorous video letter to the global CEO.

Meanwhile, Solbi marked her 20th debut anniversary this year and released her new song, "Holiday," last month.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.