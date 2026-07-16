"A Musical Couple Is Born"... Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah to Marry After a Year of Public Dating

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah are reportedly set to marry after dating publicly.

On the 16th, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah recently decided to get married and have begun preparing for a wedding, targeting either the end of this year or early next year.

The two have quietly continued their relationship since officially confirming their romance in January. They grew closer while working together on productions including the musical Grease, and are said to have become a couple based on their shared interests in music and acting.

Having long received fans' support as one of the performing arts world's representative public couples, the pair will now be tying the knot about a year after going public. This is expected to mark the birth of another married couple of musical actors.

Bae Na-ra made his debut in the 2013 musical Promise and built a solid reputation on stage. He later expanded his career into television, appearing in Netflix dramas such as D.P. Season 2 and Weak Hero Class 2. More recently, he also raised his public profile by showing his unfiltered daily life on MBC's variety show I Live Alone.

Han Jae-ah debuted in the 2017 musical Hamlet: Alive and has since appeared in a wide range of productions, including Maybe Happy Ending, West Side Story, and Man of La Mancha. In particular, she was recognized for her talent when she won the Best New Actress Award at the 5th Korea Musical Awards in 2021, and she is scheduled to appear in the premiere of the musical Blue Flower in early August.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.