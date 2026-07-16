Ha Ji-won Still Radiant

At the KT-LG game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 16th, actress Ha Ji-won throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Jamsil = Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.16 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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At the KT-LG game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 16th, actress Ha Ji-won throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Jamsil = Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.16 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.