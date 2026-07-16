"You Have to Know How to Spend Money to Be Treated Well"... Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Treats Jeon Won-joo to a Luxurious 4 Million Won Stay

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo showed her deep friendship with close friend Jeon Won-joo by spending a special day together at a luxury hotel in Jeju, where one night costs 4 million won.

On the 16th, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's YouTube channel released a video of the two taking a trip to Jeju together.

From the start of the video, the longtime friends exchanged candid jokes and drew laughter. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo teased Jeon Won-joo, who had overslept and forgotten about the shoot that day, saying, "Please understand, she's old," and Jeon laughed it off, saying, "I keep forgetting things." The two then met at the airport and began their Jeju trip.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo explained the reason for the trip, saying, "Dollar prices are so high now, so we came to Jeju." She then offered heartfelt advice to Jeon Won-joo, who is well known for her frugal lifestyle.

She said, "It's such a waste that you don't know how to spend money. You should eat good food, visit nice places, and then die, shouldn't you?" She added, "You can't live and leave this world like a frog in a well. You have to live long enough to see things."

After tasting fresh seafood such as sea urchin and abalone, harvested directly by Jeju haenyeo, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo exclaimed, "Food in Jeju is medicine," and repeatedly urged Jeon Won-joo to "go out and eat good things from now on."

After the meal, the two headed to a luxury hotel in Jeju. Jeon Won-joo kept marveling at the grand scale of the property, while Sunwoo Yong-nyeo showed her around the room and said, "Now you should enjoy life like this too. You worked hard when you were young, so you should spend money, live comfortably, and enjoy yourself until the end."

Looking out over the open ocean view, the two exclaimed, "It feels like we're in Hawaii." Sunwoo Yong-nyeo especially said, "When you get older, you have to know how to spend money. Haven't I been treated well because of how much money I spend?" When the production team explained that the room cost 4 million won per night, she laughed and replied, "It's not a waste. Money spent on places like this is fine." Jeon Won-joo, however, looked shocked at the price.

As they toured the hotel's lychee farm, swimming pool, and premium facilities, the two were delighted like children. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo even gave Jeon Won-joo clothes she had prepared herself, and at dinner she proposed a champagne toast, saying, "Let's stay healthy, happy, and live long and well."

As the drinks flowed, Jeon Won-joo also candidly shared memories of her first love from her school days. She said, "I didn't have money, so I couldn't go to a hotel. I even went up into the mountains once and got caught by a police officer," making everyone on set laugh with her trademark cheerful storytelling.

The video ended on a more touching note. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "When I eat something good, I think of my husband, who passed away before me. I wish we could have eaten it together." She added calmly, "There's nothing I can do about someone who has already gone. I have to live happily myself. It's good to eat and live happily like this today."

She then told Jeon Won-joo, "You spent your whole life being careful with money, but now I hope you spend it for your own health." The two embraced tightly, reaffirming their unchanging friendship and leaving a warm impression.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.