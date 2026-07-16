Jang Yoon-jeong Drinks Alone and Tears Up... Keeps Her Promise Despite Controversy Over Her Biological Mother, Saying, "I Have So Much I Want to Say"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong showed her loyalty by keeping a promise even as controversy over her biological mother continued to make headlines.

On the 16th, a short video titled "Greetings" was uploaded to Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong is seen drinking alone at a restaurant. She explained, "You may be wondering where this is that I'm drinking alone. It's where a junior singer I got to know through a TV program works."

When the junior singer greeted her by saying, "I really didn't think you'd actually come," Jang Yoon-jeong replied, "I keep my word." She also showed her deep affection for the younger singer, saying, "I really just said it in passing. She said she was working part-time in Jongno, and I suddenly remembered."

The video continued with scenes of Jang Yoon-jeong drinking alone. She was shown laughing while talking with the junior singer, but she also wiped away tears while looking at her phone screen, drawing sympathy.

Through subtitles, Jang Yoon-jeong said, "You were wondering how I've been, right? I've been getting by somehow like this." She added, "I have so much I want to say. I think I'll have to turn it into a song. And thank you," expressing gratitude to the fans who supported her. She went on to say, "I'll come back with content that is fun and comforting again."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong's biological mother, Yoo, has recently been at the center of controversy again after being implicated in another alleged investment scam. Yoo was previously sentenced to prison for borrowing about 400 million won from acquaintances between 2015 and 2017 and failing to repay it. In response, Jang Yoon-jeong cut ties with her mother in an effort to prevent further harm, but a complaint was recently filed over allegations that Yoo used text messages that made it appear as if she were in contact with Jang Yoon-jeong, along with investment confirmation documents, to take money from acquaintances under the pretense of investment funds.

jlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.