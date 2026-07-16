Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Conducts Training for Medical Staff from Ukraine's National Cardiovascular Center

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital said on the 16th that it recently conducted training for medical staff from Ukraine's National Cardiovascular Center.

The program was part of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)'s global training project, the "Capacity-Building Program for the Ukrainian National Cardiovascular Center."

During the training, which was attended by 15 Ukrainian medical professionals, the hospital introduced its cardiocerebrovascular care system and the operation of its regional cardiocerebrovascular center. It also offered expert lectures and tours of medical facilities.

In the training session, Professor Choi Ha-young of Cardiology gave a lecture on "Arrhythmia Management and Electrophysiology (EP) Testing." Participants then toured the Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center and observed its operating system, emergency response system for severe cardiocerebrovascular diseases, and multidisciplinary consultation process.

Center Head Yoon Seok-man said, "I would like to express my respect for Ukrainian medical professionals who are dedicating themselves to strengthening their country's medical capabilities despite difficult circumstances." He added, "I hope this training was a meaningful time that will help treat patients with cardiocerebrovascular diseases and share the center's operational experience."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

The Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital recently conducted training for medical staff from Ukraine's National Cardiovascular Center.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.