Kim Si-hoon to Release New Song 'Dizzy State' on the 23rd...A New Side with a Powerful Mood

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[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Kim Si-hoon will release his fourth digital single, "Dizzy State," on the 23rd.

"Dizzy State" is a dance-funk track marked by a heavy bass line and rhythmic guitar sounds. It captures a magnetic charm and confident attitude that instantly draws listeners in. Choreography was created with Choi Young-joon, a choreographer from 1MILLION Dance Studio.

Kim Si-hoon has continued his solo career while presenting a wide range of concepts and music. In this new release, he is signaling a fresh transformation with a stronger mood and performance than before.

He is also expected to present a concept that emphasizes confidence and ease, moving beyond his softer and more delicate image.

Kim Si-hoon's fourth digital single, "Dizzy State," will be released on various online music platforms on the 23rd.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.