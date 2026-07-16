BMC Signs MOU with The Little Prince Official Licensor for Global K-Star Social Impact Project

Photo provided by BMC and FASEJ

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] BMC, a domestic entertainment business management company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with POMASE, the official French licensor of The Little Prince; the Antoine de Saint-Exupery Youth Foundation (FASEJ); project organizer Little Prince House; and AI-based multilingual voicebook company Superstory to promote the Global K-Star The Little Prince Social Impact Project.

The project will bring together K-pop and K-drama stars to build a global donation campaign and an AI-based multilingual content platform inspired by the philosophy of The Little Prince.

BMC said it will be the first Korean company to handle the discovery, negotiation, and onboarding of prominent celebrities, including K-pop stars and Korean film actors. It also plans to sequentially advance AI-based multilingual voicebook production, R&D for limited-edition donation collaboration merchandise, and international gala events.

BMC CEO Chris Kwon said, "It is meaningful that the world's greatest literary IP, The Little Prince, and Korea's top K-stars can come together to create global social impact. We will present a new paradigm in which entertainment and social contribution are connected as one."

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.