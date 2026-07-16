Cheonttung, Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, looks noticeably slimmer after giving up binge eating: "His skin tone has changed too"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Cheonttung, the brother-in-law of broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee whose real name is Im Jeong-su, has shared an update on his changed life after successfully losing weight and revealing a healthy diet.

On the 14th, Cheonttung posted a video on his social networking service along with the caption, "Cucumbers from my father-in-law's garden taste amazing ♡ Summer healthy meal. Sliced pork and brown rice. Let's eat well and stay healthy today too!"

The video showed Cheonttung eating sliced pork, cucumbers grown by his father-in-law, and brown rice. Unlike the binge-eating content that once made him popular, his simple and healthy meal drew attention.

In particular, his slimmer appearance after losing weight and his healthier look caught viewers' eyes. His brighter skin tone and more defined jawline were also noticeable.

Netizens who saw the video left supportive comments such as, "It looks like you've become a health YouTuber," "You look like a different person," "Your skin tone looks brighter and you look more handsome," "You've become a younger father," and "You look slimmer. I'm glad you've regained your health."

Meanwhile, Cheonttung previously announced that he had fully recovered after being diagnosed with vestibular neuritis in early 2023 and undergoing treatment for about eight months.

He later shared his update in May, appearing much thinner than before. "I developed inflammation in my leg and foolishly left it untreated, which caused the inflammation to worsen and led to hospitalization," he said, adding that he was recovering his health at his family home in Seocheon County.

As for his future plans, he said, "I am planning healthy mukbang content." He added, "I will also make many videos communicating with children, and I want to become Cheonttung who approaches people by introducing healthy ingredients and delicious food."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.