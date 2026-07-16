'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae says she gained more weight after eating plenty of Chinese pregnancy health foods... latest update from her prenatal trip

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared a happy update as she enjoyed a prenatal trip in Shanghai, China.

On the 16th, Lee Da-hae boasted, "Chinese health foods for pregnant women that a Chinese staff member prepared for me."

Lee Da-hae spent a relaxed time in Shanghai while enjoying a variety of nourishing dishes.

In particular, the happy daily life of an expectant mother focusing on prenatal care, along with carefully prepared meals, drew attention.

Lee Da-hae cheerfully admitted, "People kept bringing me food from everywhere, so I gained even more weight after coming to Shanghai," sharing an update on her pregnancy. Her healthy focus on prenatal care, surrounded by warm consideration from those around her, brought a heartwarming response.

Lee Da-hae is currently focusing on prenatal care ahead of childbirth and making efforts to manage her health. She continues to connect with fans by regularly sharing her travels and daily life on social networking service, and her more relaxed and happy appearance since becoming pregnant has drawn much support.

Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after eight years of dating. Since their marriage, the couple has consistently shown affection for each other, and they recently received many congratulations after announcing their pregnancy three years into marriage.

In particular, Seven recently appeared on the web entertainment show "Jip Daesung" and introduced the baby nickname as "Haebeon-i," saying, "Haebeon-i is about three months old, and the gender has been revealed. It's a princess." The revelation that their child is a girl became a hot topic.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae, who is expecting to give birth soon, is continuing to prepare for the new family member while focusing on prenatal care and health management.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.