"This Is Not a Movie" ... Train Trapped in Wildfire Races Through the Flames, Shocking Footage

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A train seen running through Canada while completely surrounded by wildfire flames has shocked viewers after footage was made public.

Video filmed from inside the train captured the engineer urgently warning about the situation as massive flames rose along both sides of the tracks.

According to local media, including CBC News, a train that had detached its locomotive and was moving slowly to rescue track workers collided with rail cars near Armstrong in northern Ontario on the 14th local time amid thick wildfire smoke and extremely poor visibility.

After the collision, additional fires broke out, and the crew eventually abandoned the locomotive and evacuated on foot. Fortunately, all crew members on board escaped safely.

The released video shows the train cutting through a wall of towering flames. On both sides of the tracks, fire shot up tens of meters into the air, while the inside of the carriage was filled with red and orange light, making it look as if the train were racing through a giant furnace.

Over the radio, the engineer said, "The flames could engulf us. This is terrifying. We are completely surrounded by fire right now," and pleaded, "Please hurry."

The wildfires are spreading further under the influence of the so-called heat dome that has blanketed North America. A heat dome is a weather pattern in which strong high pressure traps hot air near the ground for an extended period, causing extreme heat and severe dryness that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), there are currently 128 wildfires in Ontario alone in northwestern Canada.

Wildfire smoke has spread as far as Montreal, hundreds of kilometers away, turning the sky yellow. Heat alerts have been issued across Canada and the United States. Ottawa and Toronto are forecast to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius, and more than 100 million people are estimated to be under the influence of the heat wave.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.