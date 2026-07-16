MC Mong Announces Comeback, Saying, "I’ll Hold a Concert in August" ... Venue Says, "We Haven’t Received Any Booking Inquiry"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer MC Mong has officially signaled his return by personally announcing a concert. However, the venue said no booking has been made so far, drawing attention to whether the performance will actually take place.

During a recent TikTok Live broadcast, MC Mong said, "I’m finally holding a concert. It will be at YES24 Live Hall on August 14 and August 16. There’s less than a month left. You’ll finally get to meet me," directly revealing his comeback performance plans.

After the broadcast, the concert schedule was also shared on a fan account.

The post said that one show would be held each day on August 14 and 16 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul. However, specific details such as ticket sales dates and the organizer have not yet been disclosed.

The concert news has drawn even more attention because it is MC Mong’s first official comeback announcement since he halted activities last year and became embroiled in various controversies.

Earlier, in May last year, MC Mong said he would step down from producer duties at ONE HUNDRED and Big Planet Made, citing severe depression and worsening health.

At the time, he said, "Severe depression, surgery, and worsening health made it hard for me to even make music," and added, "This year, I will definitely release a new album, hold a concert, and then go study abroad."

Since then, he has continued communicating with fans through TikTok Live and has also directly addressed various allegations surrounding him.

He flatly denied allegations of embezzling company funds and gambling. He also sparked fresh controversy by naming some entertainment industry figures and raising suspicions of illegal gambling.

In particular, controversy grew over financial transactions worth 12 billion won with ONE HUNDRED Chairman Cha Ga-won, related disputes, and allegations involving gifts worth 10 billion won. The issue escalated further after MBC’s "PD Note" reported allegations that the 12 billion won Cha lent to MC Mong was used to repay gambling debts. In response, MC Mong denied the claims, saying, "I have never gambled with company money."

Still, this concert cannot yet be considered a confirmed schedule.

According to SBS Entertainment News, YES24 Live Hall said, "We have not received any separate inquiry regarding an MC Mong performance, and no booking has been made."

In fact, the concert dates have not been listed on the YES24 Live Hall website either.

The dates MC Mong mentioned, August 14 and 16, are also currently marked as available for booking applications.

Attention is now focused on whether MC Mong, who has declared a return to the stage after a series of controversies, will meet fans as planned and whether the concert schedule will be finalized.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.