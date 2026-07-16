780,000-subscriber mukbang YouTuber orders in-flight meals 20 times, sparks 'nuisance' controversy... ultimately apologizes and deletes video

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] A mukbang YouTuber with 780,000 subscribers has apologized and deleted a video after drawing criticism for a so-called nuisance controversy over an in-flight meal mukbang.

On the 15th, the YouTuber posted a lengthy apology on the community page of his YouTube channel and made private a recently uploaded video titled, "Please give me 10 packs of ramen. How much can you really eat on business-class in-flight meals?"

In the video, he showed himself ordering not only the meals served on the plane, but also ramen and snacks multiple times. Over the course of a roughly 15-hour flight, he ordered food 20 times, including eating ramen seven times.

After the video was released, criticism spread online, with comments such as, "Are in-flight meals all-you-can-eat?" "Didn't this place an excessive burden on the flight attendants?" and "Continuously eating in a cramped cabin is also a nuisance to other passengers."

As the backlash grew, he bowed his head in an apology, saying, "I am deeply sorry that the in-flight meal video I uploaded made many people uncomfortable," and adding, "The thumbnail and video content seem to have made it look even more provocative, which appears to have caused greater discomfort."

He continued, "I was so focused on trying to create new content that, when I boarded, I casually assumed it would be fine if I asked the flight attendants for permission and they said it was okay." He admitted, "I did not fully consider that repeatedly requesting too many in-flight meals could burden the flight attendants and make other passengers sharing the same space feel uncomfortable."

He went on to say, "It was clearly my poor judgment that I did not think things through more carefully. I am sorry." He added, "From now on, I will remember that avoiding inconvenience and burden to those around me is more important than making entertaining content. I will not put my own desires first, and I will think more carefully about whether my actions are causing trouble or being selfish."

Finally, he said, "I also want to sincerely apologize to the flight attendant who took care of me." He added, "I kept making unreasonable requests, but she remained smiling and kind until I got off the plane. I am even more sorry because I think I relied too much on that kindness."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.