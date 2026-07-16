Car, the Garden's "What are you even?" moment goes viral... 'Better Late Than Single Season 2' ranks No. 8 in the global Top 10 in its first week

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Netflix variety show Better Late Than Single Season 2 (hereinafter Better Late Than Single Season 2) has continued its momentum by entering the global Top 10 in its first week of release.

Released on the 7th, Better Late Than Single Season 2 ranked No. 8 in Netflix's Global Top 10 for non-English TV shows. After the previous season reached No. 10 on the global Top 10, this season also entered the chart shortly after its release, extending the popularity of Korean dating reality shows.

It also entered the Top 10 in four Asian countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, and ranked No. 2 in the domestic weekly chart.

Better Late Than Single Season 2 is a makeover dating reality show that follows singles with no dating experience as they take on their first romance. Along with the cast's awkward but candid emotions, Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eunji and Car, the Garden have joined as "some makers," offering realistic advice and empathy.

In episodes 5 and 6, released on the 14th, unpredictable love lines began to take shape. Bold flirting, mixed-up feelings and triangle dates quickly changed the cast's relationships, and Car, the Garden's reaction, "What are you even?" also drew attention.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Better Late Than Single Cr. Netflix c 2026

The show has also remained a hot topic. According to Good Data Corporation, Better Late Than Single Season 2 ranked No. 3 overall in the TV-OTT Non-Drama Buzz Index in its first week of release. Its buzz rose by more than 130% compared with the previous season, and it took No. 1 in the social media category.

Better Late Than Single Season 2 will release episodes 7 and 8 on the 21st, followed by episodes 9 and 10 on the 28th.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.