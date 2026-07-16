[Exclusive] Park Shin-yang to Be First Guest on MBC's New Variety Show 'Playlist 109'... Reveals His Life's Comfort Song

Park Shin-yang poses at a press screening for the film "The 3-Day" held at CGV Yongsan on the 12th. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2024.11.12/

[Sportschosun] Actor Park Shin-yang will appear as the first guest on MBC's new variety program "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109."

According to Sportschosun's reporting, Park Shin-yang will open the first broadcast of "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" as its opening guest.

MBC's "Playlist 109," which premieres on the 21st, is a nationwide project to collect songs that helped people endure difficult days and the stories behind them. The three hosts, Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin, will travel across the country in search of 109 "comfort songs" and the stories behind them.

Rather than simply introducing the glamorous playlists of celebrities, the show focuses on songs that helped ordinary people get through life, along with the intense moments behind them, aiming to deliver empathy and deep comfort.

The first star to lead this special journey is Park Shin-yang.

Park Shin-yang made a powerful debut in the 1996 film "Glass," winning the Blue Dragon Film Awards' Best New Actor prize. He then scored back-to-back box-office hits with "The Letter" and "The Promise," establishing himself as one of Chungmuro's leading actors. In 2004, he sparked a sensation with SBS's "Lovers in Paris" and won the Grand Prize for acting. He took home the top acting award again in 2007 for "War of Money," completing a one-of-a-kind filmography.

More recently, he has shown a life of constant challenge by holding a solo exhibition as a painter. As he continues to broaden his artistic range, attention is turning to what song Park Shin-yang may be carrying with him.

The show is expected to offer viewers a moving sense of resonance and comfort through the sincere life story of Park Shin-yang, the person behind the glamorous star, and the "real comfort song" that supported him.

MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" will premiere on the 21st at 9 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.