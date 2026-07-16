Shin Seong Says, "I Had a Thing with Park So-young... She Got Married Six Months Later" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Singer Shin Seong looked back on a past romance from "Groom's Class" and shared how he felt when he heard that the woman he had been seeing got married just six months after their relationship ended.

In the episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 17th, Kim Yo-han joins Shin Seong, along with "Groom's Class 2" MC Song Hae Na and special guest Park Eun-hye, for a camping meet-up exclusively for singles.

That day, Kim Yo-han meets Shin Seong and candidly talks about how his own "situationship" ended. Shin Seong says, "I also had a thing on 'Groom's Class' three years ago, and after it didn't work out, that person got married about six months later," sympathizing with him. Kim Yo-han then asks out of the blue, "I'm really curious, so how did you feel at the time?" Shin Seong, staring off into the distance for a moment, cautiously begins, "But the truth is..." Interest is now building over what Shin Seong's belated feelings toward his former crush were.

Kim Yo-han and Shin Seong continue their playful banter, asking, "You're not crying, are you?" and "Are you saying we should start now?" During the solo camping trip, the two men, who were invited as guests, fire up their competitive spirit again, saying, "Let's have a friendly competition today!" Before they even arrive, they tease each other, saying things like, "Don't secretly DM her behind the other's back if you like someone," and "No showing off with volleyball spikes or singing to win her over!" But the women waiting for them are Song Hae Na and Park Eun-hye. Knowing each other well, Kim Yo-han and Song Hae Na wave their hands as if to say, "This is too good to be true," drawing laughter.

By contrast, Shin Seong, who is meeting Song Hae Na for the first time, immediately shows starry-eyed interest, saying, "You are so charming and wonderful." He even shows his manners by giving her the fan's breeze, and while preparing ingredients, he casually follows her around and subtly expresses his interest. Amid the pink-hued atmosphere, Kim Yo-han and Shin Seong go head-to-head to win over the women, cooking grilled crab and aged kimchi dakbokkeumtang, respectively.

The full story behind the jealousy, rivalry, and behind-the-scenes tension that swirled around Song Hae Na during the cooking session, along with the singles' relatable talk about loneliness and frustration, such as, "Most of my friends are already married, so I feel lonely when there's no one to contact," will be featured on Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" at 9 p.m. on Friday the 17th.

Meanwhile, Shin Seong previously developed a romantic atmosphere with comedian Park So-young through "Groom's Class" in 2024, but they ended their relationship after 220 days. Park So-young later drew attention when she married former professional baseball player Moon Kyung-chan in December of the same year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.