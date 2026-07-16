Koo Hye-sun Says She Gained 8 kg After Walking 16 Hours a Day in the Himalayas: "I Even Took the Food Meant for Horses"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Koo Hye-sun, who is active as a "pro multi-jobber," opens up honestly about her thoughts on malicious comments.

Marking 24 years since her debut, Koo Hye-sun will surprise everyone with an unexpected confession on the 34th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday the 18th. "I read every single malicious comment without skipping one," she says. Koo adds that she sees malicious comments as a social phenomenon. "If someone writes something logical, like 'Your pronunciation is bad,' I can use that as motivation and practice harder," she explains, stressing her own positive mindset of turning criticism into fuel for growth.

In particular, Koo Hye-sun reveals that "for the first time in my 24 years on air, I got a malicious comment calling me a pig," drawing laughter from everyone. She then shares a surprising story about starting a diet after seeing the comment, saying, "The moment I saw 'pig,' I stopped eating rice and all staple foods." When Koo casually tossed out one example of a malicious comment, Moon Se-yoon and ZOZAZZ became awkward and eventually even stood up and left, turning the set into a scene of laughter. Viewers are now curious about what Koo said that left the two men in such a bewildering defeat.

Koo Hye-sun also amazed everyone by saying that, true to her "pro multi-jobber" spirit, she recently completed a climb in the Himalayas. "My goal was to reach 4,300 meters, and I achieved it. I pushed through by walking 16 hours a day," she said. Recalling that her first-ever mountain climb was in the Himalayas, she added, "My manager told me I could just leisurely walk along a trail for about 10 days, so I packed my bags and went. But it wasn't just walking 16 hours a day — it was nonstop uphill climbing, and I got really angry."

What drew even more attention was her unexpected weight gain. Koo said she had assumed she would lose weight after returning from the Himalayas, but when she went to the hospital, she found out she had actually gained as much as 8 kg. "If I don't eat, I simply can't keep going. I thought all that hardship in the Himalayas was something I deserved to be rewarded for, so I just ate everything there," she said. "I even took the food meant for horses, along with cookies and sugar cubes." Her story of abandoning any diet control and going on a full-on eating spree to survive had the set in stitches.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-style talk program that highlights "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.