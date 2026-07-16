"My husband retired after a drunk driving incident..." Yoo Ha-na sparks debate over pushing ahead with fan meeting just a month later

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Yoo Ha-na is facing growing debate over the timing of her first fan meeting and autograph session, as it comes in the wake of her husband, former pro baseball player Lee Yong-gyu, ending his career after a drunk driving incident.

Ahead of the fan meeting, Yoo also revealed that she had injured her hand, and online users are divided between those asking whether now is really the right time to hold the event and those saying her personal schedule should be viewed separately.

On the 15th, Yoo Ha-na posted a photo of her hand wrapped in a bandage on her social media account and wrote, "I can't believe I tore up my hand right before my first-ever fan meeting and autograph session."

She then said, "I have no idea how many stitches I got. It hurts quite a bit," and added, "I am especially grateful in the middle of all this," expressing thanks to the medical staff who treated her.

Yoo Ha-na is reportedly set to hold her first fan meeting and autograph session this weekend.

However, the news drew criticism because it came shortly after her husband, Lee Yong-gyu, ended his playing career following a drunk driving incident.

Lee previously caused a crash on the 12th of last month in Guri-si, Gyeonggi Province, when he drove under the influence and hit several vehicles, including one stopped at a traffic light. His blood alcohol level at the time was reportedly high enough to warrant license revocation, and he later announced his retirement after his contract with Kiwoom Heroes was terminated.

Through the club, Lee apologized, saying, "I will not make any excuses and deeply reflect on my mistake." He added, "I will faithfully cooperate with the investigation by the relevant authorities and sincerely apologize to the victims of the accident. I will do everything I can to help recover the damage."

Since then, online debate has continued, with some questioning whether it is appropriate to hold a fan meeting at this time, while others argue that the event should be seen as Yoo Ha-na's personal schedule and treated separately.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ha-na married Lee Yong-gyu in 2011, and the couple has two sons.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.