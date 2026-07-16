Yubin of Wonder Girls Splurges at SIGNIEL’s 79th Floor ... Chae Ri-na and Ayumi Enjoy ‘Playing Princesses’

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Chae Ri-na shared a cheerful get-together with Yubin, formerly of Wonder Girls, and Ayumi, formerly of Sugar.

On the 15th, Chae Ri-na posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Our Yubin arranged this so the older sisters could take a break and feel refreshed. I was so happy. We giggle like girls whenever we meet."

The photos showed Chae Ri-na, Yubin, and Ayumi at the lounge on the 79th floor of SIGNIEL Seoul. The three leaned their shoulders together in front of the night view outside the window and smiled brightly, showing their unchanged friendship. In another photo, they were enjoying a relaxed time with drinks and desserts in front of them, and their playful V poses gave off a carefree, girlish mood. Chae Ri-na also made people laugh by adding, "Since it’s the first hottest day of summer, we went to the nearby Big Hand Dakhanmari and finished one and a half whole chickens," followed by, "Amazing."

After seeing the post, Yubin showed her affection by commenting, "Eek~ The love our older sisters give is even bigger," while Ayumi wrote, "No matter how much we play princesses, we always end with one whole chicken," highlighting the trio’s down-to-earth friendship.

Fans also reacted with comments such as, "A combination that is healing just to look at," "I hope their friendship lasts forever," "I like both the princess act and the chicken," and "It’s so nice to see the older sisters smiling."

Meanwhile, Chae Ri-na, a former member of Roo'ra, continues her broadcasting career. Yubin is active as a solo singer and an entertainment company CEO. Ayumi is also focusing on her career through television and variety shows.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.