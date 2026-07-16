Lee Joo-seung ultimately couldn't visit his mother's house.. "11 years of family, collapsed after losing pet dog" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] In 'I Live Alone,' Lee Joo-seung reveals his daily life as he returns as 'Director Lee.

' He heads somewhere with his mother to meet a 'distinguished person,' and interest is growing regarding where that place might be. In the MBC 'I Live Alone' (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon) airing on the 17th, Lee Joo-seung, who has returned after a long time as 'Director Lee,' shares his story.

Lee Joo-seung, who recently confidently clinched first place in a 'Director Survival' program and has returned as 'Director Lee,' shares his recent updates with the Rainbow Club members. Additionally, scenes of Lee Joo-seung visiting his mother's house for the first time in a while and busily preparing to go out with her will also be revealed.

He draws attention by revealing the reason why he had been unable to visit his mother's house for a while after his pet dog 'Coco,' who had been with him for 11 years and brought happiness to his family, crossed the Rainbow Bridge a few months ago. Looking around his mother's room, where traces of 'Coco' remain exactly as they were, Lee Joo-seung says, "I think this feeling will last a long time," yet pretends to be unaffected while checking on his mother's feelings.

The sight of his mother and Lee Joo-seung slowly saying goodbye to 'Coco,' who was once family, is expected to resonate with many pet owners. Lee Joo-seung then heads somewhere with his mother, saying, "Today is the day I go to meet a distinguished person.

" Inside the car, as expected, unpredictable banter unfolds between Lee Joo-seung and his mother, eliciting laughter. The released photos capture Lee Joo-seung and his mother enjoying a lavish feast with his grandmother, garnering attention.

Lee Joo-seung and his mother prepared delicious food to share a meal with his grandmother, who has been feeling lonely since his grandfather passed away. When Lee Joo-seung visited his grandmother's house in the past, her extraordinary fashion sense—as a "Seongsu-dong native"—elicited admiration from the Rainbow Club members, and she is expected to showcase her equally brilliant sense of style this time as well.

Meanwhile, before the meal, his grandmother prepares a separate table by placing the food prepared by his mother into different bowls, raising curiosity about the reason behind this action. Furthermore, his grandmother reveals the heartfelt feelings she has kept in her heart since his grandfather's passing to her grandson, Lee Joo-seung.

Viewers are curious to know what story she shared with him. You can see the day Lee Joo-seung, who has returned as "Director Lee," spent with his mother and grandmother on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing on the 17th at 11:10 PM.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.