'Jang Hao Group' AND2BLE Takes Japan by Storm, Even Hooking a Major TV Show

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] AND2BLE has begun its conquest of Japan.

AND2BLE recently signed with Epic Records Japan, a label under Sony Music Labels Japan, and announced its Japanese debut.

Although the group has not officially debuted yet, the local response has been intense. It recently wrapped up its show concert, "2026 AND2BLE Show Concert: Welcome to Qurious," held at K-Arena Yokohama and GLION ARENA KOBE. On the 4th, it also left a strong impression with a performance of the title track "Qurious" from its first mini album, "Sequence 01: Curiosity," on NTV's major music program, "The Music Day 2026." Then, on the 6th, it delivered a dreamy and rhythmic stage with the mini album's sub-title track "Aura" on TBS's flagship music program, "CDTV Live! Live!".

In particular, the group drew attention by holding a surprise free live performance at Cinecity Square in Tokyo's Shinjuku Kabukichō. Even though AND2BLE was the first K-pop group to stage a surprise live performance there, more than 3,000 fans gathered, creating a huge crowd. AND2BLE performed three songs in total, including "Qurious," "Aura," and "Sugar Rush," and drew an enthusiastic response from the audience. Fans sang along to the Korean lyrics, while even passersby stopped to watch the group's overwhelming energy. Fuji Television Network, Inc.'s flagship morning program, "Mezamashi TV," also showed strong interest by airing footage from the free live event and an interview on the 7th.

Interest in the music is also running high. "Sequence 01: Curiosity" ranked No. 2 on Tower Records' weekly comprehensive album chart, No. 2 on Billboard Japan's download album chart, and No. 4 on Oricon's weekly combined album ranking, proving the strength of its fandom.

AND2BLE will meet global fans with a show concert at The Venetian Arena in Macau on the 25th and 26th.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.