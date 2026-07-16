Yoo Jae-hwan's appeal over indecent assault charge dismissed; court says original ruling was justified

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Composer and broadcaster Yoo Jae-hwan was unable to overturn the lower court's ruling in his appeal trial over indecent assault charges.

On the afternoon of the 16th, the Criminal Division 3-1 of the Seoul Southern District Court held the sentencing hearing for Yoo Jae-hwan's appeal trial and dismissed both the prosecution's and Yoo's appeals.

The panel said, "We find the original ruling to be justified," adding, "There appears to be no reason to change the sentence. It is difficult to accept the defendant's argument that the punishment was too severe."

As a result, the 5 million won fine handed down in the first trial was upheld.

Yoo was indicted after posting on social media in June 2023 that he would make songs without charging for composition fees, then allegedly indecently assaulting a victim he met through that post.

In the first trial, the court found Yoo guilty of indecent assault and sentenced him to a 5 million won fine.

Yoo's side appealed, citing errors in fact-finding, misinterpretation of the law, and an excessively harsh sentence, but the appellate court did not accept those claims.

Meanwhile, Yoo has also been embroiled in controversy over allegations of fraud related to a composition project, in addition to the indecent assault case.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.