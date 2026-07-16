Song Ha-yoon's First Statement Since Informant Was Sent to Prosecutors' Office: "Please Wait for the Final Decision"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Song Ha-yoon has spoken out after A, a former classmate who raised allegations of school bullying against her, was sent to the Prosecutors' Office, saying she is calmly waiting for the prosecutors' final decision.

On the 16th, through her legal representative, the law firm Gi-eum, Song said, "I sincerely regret causing concern and distress to many people unintentionally." She added, "I did not want to respond to the media or engage in a public battle more than necessary over a case under investigation, and I am still calmly waiting for the Prosecutors' Office to make its final decision."

She continued, "Recently, false information has been spread once again, so I have had no choice but to correct the minimum facts." She added, "I would appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer until the final result is announced."

Song's side also pushed back against A's claim that the National Police Agency had cleared him of wrongdoing.

Her legal representative explained, "The police's alleged no-charge decision cited by A was based on the notice of investigation results issued in February, when the case was not sent to prosecutors. That was a decision made before the Prosecutors' Office requested supplementary investigation." The representative added, "After the Prosecutors' Office requested additional investigation, the police reopened the case, changed their earlier conclusion, and sent the case to prosecutors on June 16."

The representative also stressed, "A has not only spread baseless rumors about Song Ha-yoon, but has also continued to circulate false information about the investigation process, causing further harm." The representative added, "We will consider necessary legal action against any attempt to distort the ongoing investigation and mislead public opinion."

Earlier, A claimed through JTBC's "Incident Chief" and other outlets in April last year that "when I was a second-year high school student in 2004, Song Ha-yoon, who was my senior, slapped me for about an hour and 30 minutes" and that "Song Ha-yoon was forced to transfer schools after being involved in a group assault case."

Song's side denied the allegations outright, saying, "We have never met A, and Song has never committed any violence." They also said, "She was never forced to transfer schools because of school violence," and filed a lawsuit against A in July last year.

At the time, Song's side submitted public records, notarized statements, and testimony from a homeroom teacher to investigators, arguing that A's claims were false. The police initially decided in February not to send A to prosecutors, but after Song's side filed an objection and the Prosecutors' Office requested supplementary investigation, the police reopened the case. After about three months of additional investigation, they concluded that the allegations against A were substantiated and sent the case to the Prosecutors' Office.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.