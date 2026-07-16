Kang Da-eun, Kang Seok-woo's daughter, shows a subtly different vibe... "Has she become this mature?"

Kang Da-eun, the daughter of actor Kang Seok-woo and an actress herself, has shared a recent update that highlights her pure and graceful charm.

On the 13th, Kang Da-eun posted several photos on her social media without any caption.

In the released photos, Kang Da-eun poses in various ways against a nighttime street backdrop, looking straight at the camera. Dressed in jeans, a patterned white sleeveless top, and a black cardigan, she showed off an effortless style that looked polished without trying too hard.

In another photo, she wore her hair tied back naturally, with a few strands left loose at the sides, creating a fresh and innocent mood. Soft makeup, defined features, and a bright smile came together to complete a photo shoot-like atmosphere. In particular, her neat image and overall vibe, reminiscent of her father Kang Seok-woo, drew attention.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "She gets prettier every year," "That innocent vibe suits her so well," "She looks just like her dad," and "She has such an actress-like feel."

Meanwhile, Kang Da-eun first became known in 2015 through the SBS variety show "Take Care of My Father" as the daughter of actor Kang Seok-woo. She later began her acting career in the 2020 TV Chosun drama "Wind, Clouds and Rain." She has since continued building her filmography with appearances in dramas such as KBS 2TV's "At a Distance, Spring Is Green."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.