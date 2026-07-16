Seo In-young, Once 46 kg, Upset Over Her Changed Face After Gaining Weight: "What Am I Going to Do About WATERBOMB?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young opened up about her honest concerns over managing her figure ahead of the WATERBOMB stage.

In a YouTube video released on the 15th on the channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon," Seo In-young was seen meeting and talking with broadcaster Kwang-hee.

That day, Seo In-young expressed pressure ahead of her stage at "WATERBOMB Sokcho 2026," which will be held in August. She sighed and said, "What am I going to do about WATERBOMB? I'm so stressed out these days."

Seo In-young is set to appear on the stage of "WATERBOMB Sokcho 2026," which will be held on August 22 at Hanwha Resort Seorak Sorano, and meet fans there.

WATERBOMB, one of the summer's signature music festivals, is known for its cool performances and revealing outfits that often show off the body, making it a major source of pressure for participating singers to manage their weight.

After hearing this, Kwang-hee tried to comfort her by saying, "Noona, you're still skinny," but Seo In-young strongly insisted, "No, I don't know. I need to lose more."

She then revealed, "I lost weight down to 46 kg, but then I gained 4 kg back." Kwang-hee, who also manages his weight consistently, strongly related and said, "4 kg is a lot."

Seo In-young said, "As you get older, your cheeks get fuller. Like baby fat," expressing disappointment over how her face has changed.

Seo In-young recently drew attention by sharing that she has been focusing on managing her figure through both dieting and exercise ahead of her WATERBOMB appearance.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is expected to hold her wedding ceremony in the second half of this year with Choi Ji-hoon, the CEO of content creative company NP Inc. Choi, born in 1978, is six years older than Seo. The two reportedly decided to marry after meeting through an acquaintance and building deep trust and affection over time.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.