Widowed Kim Young-ok Opens Up About Her Late Husband in Jeju with Ban Hyo-jung and Baek Su-ryeon: "He Loved Only Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Kim Young-ok moved viewers as she spoke about her longing for her late husband, who passed away before her.

In a YouTube video released recently, Kim Young-ok, along with actresses Ban Hyo-jung and Baek Su-ryeon, was seen taking a friendship trip to Jeju Island. The three, who have spent decades in the same profession, shared a warm and candid time together, offering comfort to one another even as they exchanged lighthearted banter.

On the first day of the trip, during a barbecue party, Kim Young-ok naturally brought up her late husband.

Baek Su-ryeon recalled how Kim Young-ok's husband was when he was alive and praised him, saying, "He was such a wonderful person. He was very charming." Kim Young-ok then smiled brightly and said, "Many people said they liked Kim Young-gil. But Kim Young-gil loved only me." Baek Su-ryeon, standing beside her, also shared the memory, saying, "He was truly a wonderful person."

Kim Young-ok then spoke honestly about her feelings for her husband, saying, "When he was alive, we used to bicker sometimes, but now that he is gone, I realize how huge the empty space is." Ban Hyo-jung and Baek Su-ryeon listened quietly and offered warm comfort. The three jokingly called themselves "elderly women living alone," but their words carried deep care for one another.

In particular, Ban Hyo-jung frequently checked in on Kim Young-ok so she would not skip meals alone, telling her to "make sure you eat mackerel and cod too." Kim Young-ok expressed her gratitude, saying, "Those small check-ins gave me such great strength."

Later, the three took a sightseeing cruise in Seogwipo, viewed the Jeju Sea, and were lucky enough to see dolphins. They also took photos together and laughed like girls while calling each other "babies," adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Kim Young-ok made her debut in theater in 1957 and has continued acting for more than 60 years, becoming one of Korea's most respected actresses. She was married to Kim Young-gil for many years, and he died in November 2024 at the age of 87. At the time, Kim Young-ok said on television that he was "the person who was always on my side," expressing deep sorrow that comforted many viewers.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-gil, Kim Young-ok's husband and a former announcer for KBS, passed away in May.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.