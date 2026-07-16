Pentagon's Wooseok Grows as a Singer-Songwriter with New Double Single 'Toki'

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] A new chapter is unfolding for Pentagon's Wooseok.

Wooseok released his new single album, "Toki," on the 15th. The album captures the moment when, after passing through silence, he finally begins to speak about the world in his own voice.

The first track, "Sweet Dream," stands out for its lyrical band sound built on alternative rock. It tells a story of looking back on past days and memories. The second track, "Beautiful Day," blends a refreshing pop-rock-based band sound with a free-spirited energy, portraying someone who lives in the present while holding on to memories of the past.

What stands out about this album is how it connects the past and the present through different emotions. While "Sweet Dream" looks back on what has passed, "Beautiful Day" captures the present as it accepts those memories as they are and moves toward a new day.

Wooseok has been shaping his own musical identity with plainspoken lyrics and delicate emotions in songs such as "Navy Blue," "Angel," "EP Empty Paper," "You," "U," and "Romance."

Through his work in the CJ Cultural Foundation's musician incubating program, "Tune Up Artist," he has showcased both his musicality and live performance skills. He has also taken part in domestic music support projects, as well as numerous overseas concerts and festivals, proving his potential as a solo artist.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.