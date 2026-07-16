Kian84 and Gangnam team up again for their first duet, "Chicken and Her" — can it top the 7 million-view buzz?

Photo provided by SHGOLD COMPANY, Kian84

[Sportschosun, Jung Bit] Singer Gangnam and writer-broadcaster Kian84 are joining forces for their first official duet.

Gangnam and Kian84 will release the collaboration single "Chicken and Her" at 6 p.m. on the 16th through various online music platforms.

"Chicken and Her" is a city pop track produced and co-composed by Gangnam, with Kian84 taking part in the lyrics. Piano, guitar, drums and bass are blended with horn, trumpet and saxophone sounds, along with retro synths. The lyrics capture memories of a first love, while the two artists' vocals create a fitting harmony.

The two previously drew attention with a duet performance of Matsubara Miki's "Stay With Me" on Gangnam's YouTube channel, "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami." The video has surpassed 7 million views on YouTube, raising expectations for their musical chemistry.

In particular, the pair has already shown strong chemistry on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" and "Geukhan 84," and interest is growing as they extend that rapport into music with this duet.

Gangnam debuted as a solo singer in 2011 and also worked as a member of the group M.I.B. More recently, he sang on the original soundtrack for TVING's "Legendary Chef" and has continued his music career through the YouTube music segment "I’m a Singer" on "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami."

Kian84 has also continued his music activities. Through MBC's "Music Journey by Chance," he released songs including "Dandelion," "Tornado" and "Like a Friend," and took part in both writing and composing.

Gangnam and Kian84's collaboration single "Chicken and Her" will be released at 6 p.m. on the 16th through major music platforms.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.