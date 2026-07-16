Kim Na-young and My Q Travel Amid Europe’s 40-Degree Heatwave, End Up at Water Parks and in Parks

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Kim Na-young shared a glimpse of her daily life in the sweltering heat while enjoying a family trip to Paris, France, with her husband My Q and their two sons.

On the 16th, Kim Na-young posted photos and videos on her social media showing updates from her trip in Paris.

The images showed the family spending relaxed time together as they toured various parts of Paris with her husband My Q and their two sons.

In particular, the family drew attention by continuing their trip despite Europe’s record-breaking heatwave, with daytime temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. The two sons cooled off by playing in the water, while Kim Na-young rested in a park to avoid the midday heat.

Kim Na-young said, "The park is the coolest and most fun place. It’s also the kids’ favorite place," drawing attention as she shared moments spent on green grass under the shade of trees.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Kim Na-young raised her two sons on her own before remarrying singer and painter My Q in 2025.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.