'Gangnam's Lee Sang-hwa Shows Off Her Leggings Fit... Confidence in an Athlete-Level Body: "Should I Make a Comeback?"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Former national speed skating team member Lee Sang-hwa drew attention from fans by revealing her unchanged athletic skills and firm physique.

On the 16th, Lee Sang-hwa posted several recent photos along with the caption, "A clear day after the rain. Finished both filming and my workout."

In the released photos, Lee Sang-hwa is seen striking a relaxed pose after finishing her workout.

Wearing workout clothes, she caught the eye by showing off a lean back line and well-defined shoulder muscles.

In particular, her balanced figure and sharply defined back muscles, worthy of a former national team athlete, drew admiration. Even in an outfit that boldly exposed her back, her healthy-looking body and confident pose came together to evoke memories of her competitive days.

Lee Sang-hwa added her thoughts after the workout, saying, "This kind of hardship, which I haven't felt in a long time, wasn't so bad. Should I make a comeback?"

Meanwhile, since marrying singer Kangnam in 2019, Lee Sang-hwa has continued to stay in touch with fans through television and a variety of entertainment programs.

After retiring from competition, she has broadened her career into speed skating commentary and broadcasting, remaining active in the public eye.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.